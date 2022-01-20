Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SXYAY opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Sika has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

