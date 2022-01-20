Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

