Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €165.00 by Oddo Bhf

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €165.00 ($187.50) target price by Oddo Bhf in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.00 ($161.36).

FRA:WAF opened at €124.10 ($141.02) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($174.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €136.82 and a 200 day moving average of €137.79.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

