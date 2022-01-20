Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $162.00 at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

NYSE:SPG opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $65,828,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

