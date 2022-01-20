Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 4,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

