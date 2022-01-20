Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $126,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

