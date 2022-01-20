Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of RGNX opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

