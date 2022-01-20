Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 67,100 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.