Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $685,000 Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 141.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 295,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

