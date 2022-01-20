SL Green Realty Corp. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Shares of SL Green Realty are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.