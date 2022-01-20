SL Green Realty Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 24th (NYSE:SLG)

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

