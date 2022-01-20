SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,969.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Shares of SMTGF opened at $39.49 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.