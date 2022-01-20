Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Snam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

