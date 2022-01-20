Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Shares of SNOW opened at $282.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.29 and its 200-day moving average is $315.91. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,299 shares of company stock valued at $728,257,729 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snowflake by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

