SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,189.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00007421 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $47,189.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.61 or 0.07501392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.86 or 0.99663230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

