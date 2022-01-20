SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

SOFI opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $178,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

