SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 13.6% on Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shot up 13.6% on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. 1,775,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 46,741,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.