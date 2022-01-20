SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $324.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.38.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $232.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.