Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

