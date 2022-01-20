South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.