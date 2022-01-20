South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $518.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

