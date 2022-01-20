South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Investec started coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th.

SOUHY stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

