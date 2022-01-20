SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.78. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

