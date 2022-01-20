SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 214,798 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SPI Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 495.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

