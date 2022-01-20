SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 214,798 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SPI Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39.
SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)
SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
