Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $54.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.02 on Monday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

