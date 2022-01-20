Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $54.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.02 on Monday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

