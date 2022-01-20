Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.