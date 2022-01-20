Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

