State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,245 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.