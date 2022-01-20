State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of MC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.