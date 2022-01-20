State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Black Hills by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

