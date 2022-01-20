State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 540 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSE BOOT opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

