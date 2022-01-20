State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $93.88 on Thursday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

