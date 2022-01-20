Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

NASDAQ STCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.