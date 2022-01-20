Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 150,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $2,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

