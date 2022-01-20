STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STM stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

