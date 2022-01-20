Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $563.88 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Strong has a market capitalization of $77.97 million and $9.95 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $563.88 or 0.01414865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

