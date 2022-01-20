Sun (New) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $206.86 million and $40.06 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars.

