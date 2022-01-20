Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.29

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 193791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

