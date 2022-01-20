Suncor Energy’s (SU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.59. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.07 and a 12-month high of C$36.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

