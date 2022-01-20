Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SUNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

