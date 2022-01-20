Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

