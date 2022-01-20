Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,534. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

