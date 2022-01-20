Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of SPX worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

