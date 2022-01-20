Swiss National Bank Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of ModivCare worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.31.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

