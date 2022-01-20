Swiss National Bank Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.17. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

