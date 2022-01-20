Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Lemonade worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,479,450. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $182.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

