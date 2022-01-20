Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of M.D.C. worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

