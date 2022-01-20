Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

