Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Rambus worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 112.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 57,776 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

