Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,247. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.