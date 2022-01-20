Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 26,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

